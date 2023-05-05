The clouds are on the way out and we expect some sunshine across Kansas through the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm in the low 80s for Wichita with upper 80s possible to the southwest.

While Wichita will stay dry today, our friends in northwest Kansas are gearing up for another shot of severe weather tonight. As a disturbance moves toward Nebraska, a few isolated thunderstorms will affect the area, and these could be supercells capable of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes are possible.

A slight risk is in effect for the evening, including Colby, Goodland, and McCook. Storms will exit the area or dissipate around midnight.

Warmer temperatures are coming for the weekend and we may see our first 90 degree day of the year in Wichita on Saturday.

Storm chances will take a break but will return next week as more disturbances and unstable air appear likely to be in the area. No total washout days look likely, but isolated to scattered storms with perhaps some severe weather potential will be possible.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 90 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 62 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy.