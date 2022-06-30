The heat dome builds back Thursday into Friday as a not as hot front approaches from the northwest.

We stand a chance for a storm or two to become severe up north Thursday evening. Damaging downburst winds are top of mind where winds of 60-70 MPH are possible.

Hail is low on the spectrum and any rainfall we receive will be beneficial. This tracks east and favors northern counties into Friday morning.

The front shifts slightly south Friday. Once again areas north stand a better shot for any rain. An isolated storm may become severe for hail and high winds.

Towards evening, a spotty shower or storm may form across southern Kansas but the better axis favors the north for moisture closer to the front. The position of this boundary will be important. Few points are also climbing allowing for a steamier feel.

Sizzlin’ summer temps linger Friday, over the holiday weekend and into next week. The boundary hovers around bringing another chance for storms Friday evening and again Saturday. We will need to watch for an isolated stronger storm for damaging winds.

Chances for rain drop Sunday into Independence Day as areas near the Kansas/Nebraska state line will see the best spot for any activity to develop.

The heat takes center stage next week but we look to be on the northern fringe of the hottest heat. With several weak disturbances set to move by Tuesday through Friday, storms are still in the picture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 94 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman