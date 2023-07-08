Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in effect for far western Kansas until midnight tonight.

A complex of severe thunderstorms is rolling south and southeast. Storms will be capable of all hazards but primarily a damaging wind and large hail threat.

The most intense activity will stay out west where large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concerns. A tornado or two will be possible with some of the more intense storms.

Storms will spread to the east as they move south but the eastern extent of this activity is not likely to be especially intense. Showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible in Wichita primarily after midnight

Lows tonight will be cool in the 50s to low 60s.

The rain will clear out and Sunday will start out with cloudcover but clears out in the afternoon. The clouds should delay our warmup a bit and keep our highs below normal in the lower 80s.

We will see the jet stream shift north a bit this week and that will give us a bit of a break from storms in our area. Some models suggest another storm complex may roll in our direction late Monday into early Tuesday, but others are not so convinced.

If storms form, they may be severe. A Slight Risk covers much of Kansas for Monday and into Tuesday morning.

With the jet stream retreating and high pressure inching its way closer, we will see temperatures on the rise into midweek with mid to upper 90s by Wednesday.

Toward the end of the week, the jet stream drops back into place over Kansas and this will likely resume our stormy weather pattern with more storms possible toward the end of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms late. Lo: 62 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms late.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms early.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.