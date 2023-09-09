The first round of storms associated with our upcoming pattern change is moving into western Kansas this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch covers parts of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska runs until midnight tonight. Some storms will be capable of strong winds over 60mph and hail over quarter size.

The storms will move south overnight as a loosely organized cluster and over time will gradually lose strength. By morning, scattered heavy downpours of rain will be the only major concern.

New development will trail behind the initial wave of storms, and these will form into a widespread swath of rain and thunder through the day tomorrow.

Lows will be cool tonight in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow’s highs will be cooler on account of the increasing cloud cover, and then the storms will move in and really get our cooldown underway.

The storms will be driven by an approaching cold front and well-timed upper level disturbance, and they will be most widespread overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Monday looks like a gray, rainy day especially for the eastern half of Kansas.

Rainfall will be generally between half an inch and one inch, with some places seeing upwards of two inches especially in western Kansas.

Tuesday will be a drier day, but the models are hinting that another system may move through around midweek and bring another round of widespread rainfall and a reinforcing shot of cooler air.

The late week system may bring an additional inch to two inches of rain, bringing some very nice totals for the week if trends continue in this direction.

The cooler weather will be here to stay, with 60s and 70s taking over all the way through next weekend!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: NE/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.