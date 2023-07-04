A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a large portion of the region through midnight Wednesday. Strong winds and large hail will be the main concerns with storms as they race across the region overnight.

A low-pressure system is sliding along the Nebraska/Kansas state line, dragging a cold front behind it. This cold front will act as the match that ignites storms across the region as it advances into the state. We are already seeing severe storms flare up across northwest Kansas.

Widespread storms will move across northern Kansas by 11 PM this evening. Storms should hold off for southcentral Kansas until after midnight, allowing for firework displays to take place before rainfall moves in overnight.

Strong winds from 60 to 70 MPH and golf ball-sized hail will be possible, and we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado or two. An Enhanced Risk is in place for far northwest Kansas tomorrow, with a Slight Risk to Marginal Risk for most of the rest of the state.

Temperatures will take a hit tomorrow as northerly winds move in behind the passing front. Highs will sit in the 70s and 80s across the region, about 10 degrees below our seasonal average.

Spotty showers linger for the morning, but our next wave of energy arrives late tomorrow night. A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place for much of the southern half of the state, with a Marginal Risk covering the rest of the state.

Storms inch into the southern half of the state after 8 PM and become more widespread across the region after midnight. Strong winds and large hail are possible with these storms.

A few spotty showers start the day off with us on Thursday morning. Temperatures stay cool as northerly winds continue across the region.

Another surge of storms will enter northwest Kansas late Thursday night. This will be our next wave of strong storms impacting the region into Friday morning.

Storms could once again cause impacts across western Kansas on Thursday evening. Be sure to stay weather aware this week!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 70 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll