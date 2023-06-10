Dry to start the evening in the Sunflower State, but a cold front is looming. This boundary will advance across the state overnight, bringing storms with it.

A Marginal Risk is in place for the entire state tonight. Storms could produce strong winds and large hail. We could wake up to rumbles of thunder in the early morning.

Storms will march across the region late tonight. Western Kansas and northeastern Kansas will see the moisture first, with a few severe storms possible. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have any late-night plans.

Temperatures tonight will be mild. Lows reach the 50s and 60s, with winds changing direction behind the passing boundary.

Storms linger with us into the early morning tomorrow. Showers will be tracking across southcentral Kansas very early in the morning and stay through sunrise.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow as we will see more clouds and isolated rain chances. Winds stay out of the north behind the passing cold front.

Our next line of strong to severe storms will push into southwest Kansas late tomorrow night. Showers will arrive late evening, bringing thunder and lightning back into the region.

A Slight Risk is in place for far southwest Kansas tomorrow night as all forms of severe weather are possible.

Temperatures stay below average, with isolated showers and rainfall in the first half of the workweek. As rain chances diminish, temperatures climb into the 90s by the start of the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: NW/NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll