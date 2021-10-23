Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms possible into Sunday, cold front resets temperatures to start the work week

Rain and storms cleared to the east this morning which led to sunshine breaking out across most of Kansas this afternoon. Daytime highs were able to make it into the 80s for some across the southern half of the state.

A dryline helped to briefly spark isolated storms late this afternoon across Comanche, Barber and Pratt counties. The next round of storms will develop east of I-135 late tonight through the overnight.

A Slight Risk has been maintained for portions of northcentral into northeastern Kansas with the Marginal Risk extending farther south and west.

Most of the activity tonight across the KSN viewing area looks to stay below severe thresholds, but an isolated storm could produce gusty winds and large hail along with heavy downpours and a decent amount of lightning.

Areas of dense fog will be possible overnight for areas mainly along and north of I-70. Temperatures will range from the 40s to the 60s.

A few wrap around showers cannot be ruled out across northwestern Kansas Sunday morning before the storm chances start to drift into eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

Heightened severe weather concerns will be in place Sunday afternoon and evening in this part of the country.

The cold front will help to reset temperatures Sunday afternoon with many seeing daytime highs into the 60s and 70s.

Northwest winds gusting at times between 25 and 30 MPH will usher in cooler air as we start off the upcoming work week.

The break will be brief between systems as another starts to take shape Tuesday. There are still quite a few details to iron out in regards to the exact timing and evolution of our next storm system set to arrive Tuesday night. A risk for strong to severe storms remains possible from western into central Kansas as a cold front is set to arrive by the middle of the week.

Once this system clears to the east, high pressure builds in bringing back plenty of sunshine and seasonable fall temperatures to wrap up the month of October.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige