Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms possible this afternoon, some could be strong to severe

Showers and thunderstorms were quick to develop through the morning across central Kansas. As they moved through, several reports of hail were noted across Sedgwick county late in the morning.

Activity is expected to continue through the afternoon for areas mainly along and east of I-135 today as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Warming temperatures through the afternoon will provide more energy to our atmosphere to spark additional showers and storms.

This activity will quickly slide eastward as the cold front advances from the west.

Most of the storms should be clearing the KSN viewing area by 10PM tonight as a stronger northwesterly wind takes over.

One or two storms could briefly become strong to severe today. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for portions of central into eastern Kansas. Our primary concerns will be with large hail and damaging winds.

Heavy rain will also be possible and may slow down travel on area roadways this evening.

Expect today to be one of the warmer days this week. Daytime highs will return to the 50s and 60s as winds turn from a southerly to northwesterly direction.

The northwest wind will quickly aid in a drop in temperatures through the overnight to the 20s and 30s.

Another storm system moving out of the Pacific Northwest will briefly bring scattered showers and potentially a mix to snow flurries late Thursday night into Friday across portions of western Kansas. Accumulation is not expected as our moisture supply is limited.

Expect temperatures to remain chilly to wrap up the work week and start the weekend. Daytime highs will rest into the 50s and 60s for many with brisk overnights into the 20s and 30s. Winds will remain gusty into next week with some days featuring winds gusting 40 to 50 MPH.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige