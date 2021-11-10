Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms race east tonight, chilly temperatures return into the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms have expanded farther east as a cold front continues to march in from the west across central Kansas.

An isolated storm or two may become strong to severe near and east of the Turnpike where a Marginal Risk in lines up for our viewing area. Hail and damaging winds are a higher probability early evening in this area. The tornado threat is low.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Lyon County until 8 PM and in effect for Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties in Kansas as well as Kay County in Oklahoma until 10 PM.

Heavy rainfall where an inch or two is possible near and east of the Turnpike going into early evening. By 10 PM, this event should be a wrap as the cold front keeps cruising away from us.

Winds will be gusty overnight behind the cold front. Gusts to 40 MPH are likely. Skies will also quickly clear allowing temps to the west to bottom out anywhere from the upper 20s to the 30s.

Winds will lighten some overnight but pick up in strength once again Thursday as a stiff northwesterly breeze helps to hold temperatures cooler.

Wind gusts could range anywhere from 30 to 40 MPH Thursday afternoon as our next bout of chilly temperatures settles in by the end of the week.

Another piece of energy that does not have much moisture to work with travels by Thursday night into Friday morning.

Rain showers and possibly a few snow flurries will get squeezed from the sky.

Winds will also ramp up and gust to 40 MPH as this tracks through Kansas. I also see a max of wind gusts to the northwest where reaching 50 MPH is not off the table.

We will then experience a much colder morning Friday and Saturday mornings. Wichita may get its freeze by Saturday morning along with much of central into eastern Kansas who have not been this cold so far this late into the fall season. Temps stay cooler east but warm west Saturday. It will be the pick of the weekend before another cold front comes in on Sunday. This will reset temps briefly and try to produce a few rain showers but is starved for moisture.

Next week the flow returns from the south and we see a shift in temperatures above average. We will be on a sweet roll until another cold front comes in by the end of next week. Moisture at this time does not look impressive as the system just does not gel for us to provide any beneficial moisture for our region.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman