Blue skies this afternoon have allowed for temperatures to climb into the 70s and 80s across the Sunflower State.

We fall back into the 50s and 60s overnight with southerly flow across the region. Overall it will be a calm, mild night.

Temperatures will jump back toward our seasonal average tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s as we have plenty of dry time and blue skies before our next wave of storms arrives in the late afternoon.

Another piece of energy will move into western Kansas tomorrow afternoon, rolling in after 3 PM. Storms will be strong as they move across the Colorado/Kansas state line.

This batch of storms will book it east through the evening, becoming widespread across western Kansas by 8 PM. Heavy rain will be a concern, as well as all forms of severe weather.

A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place for most of the state. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado or two. Makes sure you stay weather-aware tomorrow evening.

Storms will hold together as they track into central Kansas overnight into early Friday morning. We could wake up to some rumbles of thunder in the early morning, but rain will clear when most people head off to work on Friday morning.

Storms return in the late evening and could bring strong to severe storms to the region. A Marginal Risk is in place for most of the state along and south of the I-70 corridor.

In the late evening and overnight, those storms will slide into western Kansas and continue to move through the region into the early morning.

Severe potential leads us into the weekend, as we are already looking at the potential for strong storms on Saturday. Most of southern Kansas is under a Slight Risk for severe weather.

We finally exit this active weather pattern to start next week. Skies stay dry, and temperatures crank up the heat. We remain in the 90s through the first day of summer next Wednesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman