A much calmer night across the Sunflower State compared to last night’s storms. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A few showers will be possible across northwest Kansas overnight.

A brief shot of moisture will stay in northwest Kansas overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Most will see dry skies tonight with winds out of the south.

Temperatures tomorrow will climb back into the low 90s across the region. Strong southerly winds will help bring the humidity back up and keep us toasty.

Showers and storms will dive south from Nebraska tomorrow afternoon. Those along and north of the I-70 corridor will see rainfall arrive before 3 PM with storms tracking south through the evening.

Storms arrive in southcentral Kansas late Sunday night. Those in the Wichita Metro could be falling asleep to the sounds of thunder.

Strong winds and large hail will be possible, especially across northcentral Kansas. A Slight Risk is in place for a large portion of the region, while a Marginal Risk covers most of the rest of the state.

We then crank up the heat as we move into the workweek. Temperatures soar and flirt with the triple digits by Tuesday as a dome of high-pressure locks in over the Plains.

Then our next cold front arrives on the scene for the second half of the week. This will bring rain chances back to the region and keep temperatures at bay. Highs will settle back into the upper 80s for the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll