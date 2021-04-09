Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms slide east overnight, cooler start to the weekend

A cold front helped to spark rain and storms across the state today.

The front will bring a drop in temperatures to more seasonable levels across western Kansas, but also an increase in wind speeds. Wind Advisories are in place until 10PM tonight for portions of southcentral Kansas into northern Oklahoma.

Gusts in excess of 45mph will be possible tonight into Saturday morning behind the front.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted Kay County in Oklahoma as well as Cowley, Elk and Chautauqua Counties under a Marginal Risk for an isolated strong storm or two. Wind and hail would be our main concerns. A more favorable environment for severe weather sits outside the KSN viewing area across the state line into Oklahoma, Texas and the Southeast today.

Areas along and east of I-135 stand the best chance at finding one of these isolated storms later this evening.

The severe threat shifts east of our area by 10PM tonight leaving central and eastern Kansas with wrap around showers and rumbles of thunder to contend with at times through Saturday morning.

Dry conditions will take over by the second half of Saturday as sunshine returns and winds relax into Saturday night.

As clouds clear from west to east, temperatures will fall accordingly overnight. Western Kansas will see a frigid start to Saturday into the upper 20s and lower 30s while areas farther east will still have a blanket of clouds to hold in a bit more heat.

Daytime highs will be closer to the seasonal average for this time of year into the 50s and mid 60s Saturday afternoon before southwest winds bump temperatures back up on Sunday into the mid 70s.

Another cold front takes shape Sunday which will help to spark up an isolated shower late Sunday into Monday across central and eastern Kansas, but the bigger impact from this system will be the noticeable drop in temperatures.

An unsettled pattern keeps rain and storm chances in view through the second half of next week, and with cooler temperatures on hand, western Kansas may not be done with the snow chances just yet as we enter mid-April.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige