A Slight Risk has been added for portions of northern and western Kansas though this evening as showers and storms continue across western Kansas.

Damaging winds and large hail will be our primary concerns with any strong to severe storm that may develop. Hail up to the size of baseballs was reported earlier this afternoon in Logan in Phillips county.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until midnight for portions of western and central Kansas into northern Oklahoma.

A complex of storms looks to come together tonight across southern Nebraska and northern Kansas before diving to the southeast. This may pose a damaging wind threat for areas primarily along and east of the Turnpike through early Sunday morning.

Depending on how quickly this complex clears to the south, a cold front moving in from the north Sunday may be able to spark an additional shower or storm through the afternoon if our atmosphere is not too overworked from the overnight activity.

A Marginal Risk highlights areas generally along the I-135 corridor with a Slight Risk painted across much of eastern Kansas.

Monday will be a transition day. A few isolated showers and storms may develop closer to sunset across western Kansas as we wait for the arrival of our next round of energy. Temperatures will also be the coolest we will see during the afternoon with highs expected into the lower 80s. Storms that develop across western Kansas Monday night will shift into central and eastern Kansas Tuesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

High pressure builds in by the middle of the week. Temperatures as a result will take a toasty, summer-like turn once again with daytime highs climbing into the 90s by the end of the work week. It looks like the end of next week into the weekend may be the return of showers and storms as an active pattern takes hold once again.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 57 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige