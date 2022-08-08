The cold front is evident as it tracks to the south today. Winds have switched out of the northerly direction behind it, allowing a much milder feeling to the air. It is a welcomed break after another sizzlin’ stretch.

With this boundary close, a random shower or thunderstorm is possible the remainder of the day, especially to the south. We will need to watch for any lightning and brief, heavy downpours. Chances for a severe storm are low.

Rain continues to be of the hit or miss nature. Those winning the rain lottery over the region overnight and into Tuesday will favor areas south of Highway 54. The chance for moisture drops off significantly the farther north you live.

While the 100s have been eliminated due to this frontal push in the short term, we will gradually warm the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the 90s through mid-week, near to a touch above average. By the weekend, some will surpass the century mark in a dry and stuffy pattern. Looks like another front will track this way by the end of the weekend and into early next week cutting back the heat by a few degrees from north to south.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman