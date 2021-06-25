Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms stick around the forecast, some strong

The strongest of the storms in the state came late Thursday night across Western KS. We have seen reports up to 80+ mph wind gusts and tennis ball sized hail. Transitioning to Friday morning the storms lost a bit of strength but still packed a punch for Central KS. Small hail was reported, but the main storm factor was strong wind gusts. We had reports up to 60-65 mph Friday morning. Storms had torrential rainfall as well. As they moved towards Kansas City, they turned to mostly a steady rainfall. Areas near KC are dealing with flash flooding and even some water rescues across Brown Co. Kansas.



The Friday forecast is messy. Those that have seen rain this morning are now dealing with some rain cooled air with temperatures in the 60s. The rest of the state, like South Central KS is still in the upper 70s.

A “cool front” is draped across the state. Those in NW KS will likely only see lower 80s this afternoon with SW to South Central KS likely reaching the lower to mid 90s yet again. Wind stays out of the S from 10 to 25 mph so another windy one for South Central KS. Those in North and NW KS will see more of a north breeze between 10-20 mph.



Here’s where it gets a bit tricky. Our atmosphere stays pretty stable through the morning thanks to cloud coverage and rain cooled air in the state. Expect a mostly dry day across Kansas.

It is this afternoon we have to keep an eye on. That “cool front” across the state will be the focus for thunderstorm development later in the day. Thanks to very humid and warm air, it should not take much to fire storms along that boundary this afternoon/evening.

The Storm Prediction Central has almost the entire state in the Slight Risk for severe weather. All storm threats are possible. Hail and damaging winds are the main concern, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Again, timing looks to be mid to late afternoon for storm development, persisting through the evening. This threat DOES include the immediate Wichita area. Outdoor plans. STAY ALERT WITH THE LATEST STORM TRACK 3 FORECAST! Storms continue off and on through the night.



A lingering boundary leaves us with scattered storm chances throughout the day on Saturday.

Definitely does not look like a washout, but we will likely see pockets of thunderstorms throughout the state. Again, no need to cancel outdoor plans but just keep that radar handy throughout the day as a few of the storms could become strong/severe.

Highs Saturday drop to the mid 80s however thanks to that front.

Cooler temperatures stick around through the week! We are looking at low to mid 80s for most of the forecast. A rather messy upper level pattern keeps slight storm chances in the forecast at least through Wednesday of next week.