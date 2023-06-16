Storms are brewing in eastern Colorado this afternoon. As they track into the Sunflower State, we will see an increased risk for severe weather. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concerns, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado or two.

Storms will arrive in western Kansas after 7 PM and move through the region overnight. Widespread rainfall will stretch across the state, with severe weather possible. Aside from wind and hail, heavy downpours will also move through the area.

Areal Flood Watches are in place for Sherman, Wallace, and Greely counties through 11 PM MDT this evening, as heavy rain could cause flooding, especially in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage. Turn around, do not down. It is never a good idea to drive through a flooded roadway.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s by sunrise tomorrow, with showers and storms advancing east overnight. Storms will begin to dwindle in the early morning hours.

A few rumbles of thunder will try to linger into southcentral Kansas for the start of the day before quickly clearing out as we head into the late morning.

Temperatures will quickly climb tomorrow, especially in central Kansas, where highs push near 90 degrees. Clouds and rain will keep northwest Kansas from warming up past the 70s.

Another batch of storms will track into the region tomorrow night. Storms push into southwest Kansas in the evening. This is also where we have the threat of a tornado or two tomorrow evening.

Storms will become more linear as they track east, increasing their chance for strong winds. As these storms speed across the state, they will bring heavy rain and large hail.

An Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place for a few of our counties along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. This is where we could see the strongest winds with gusts up to 80 MPH and large hail up to baseball in size.

Skies dry out on Sunday, which will allow for temperatures to climb. We soar into the 90s by the official start of summer on Wednesday. Dry for the first half of the workweek, with a few showers returning by Wednesday and Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of thunderstorms. Hi: 89 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman