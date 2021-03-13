Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms tonight bring hazards for hail and wind

It is another busy day in the Storm Track 3 Weather Center. Moisture, trapped into the region, will create a very humid and foggy feel outside this morning.

If this moisture dips to the surface, visibility will be greatly reduced. A good amount of counties are included in a Dense Fog Advisory.

Showers stretch through the state. Most are the garden variety. Some carry small hail, lightning and thunder, and heavy downpours. This will factor in to the flooding potential that will become increasingly likely throughout the weekend. Other pop up showers and storms are spread farther southwest.

Widespread showers and weak storms are likely until this afternoon. Most everyone will see rain today with heavy downpours at times, but our attention is on the storms.

A Slight Risk is issued out southwest near the corner and stretches into Oklahoma and Texas. Even stronger storms will form in a more favorable environment to the south of the panhandle then track north into our counties.

The strongest storms are expected in the mid afternoon to evening hours. As the sun sets, storms will lose a lot of their punch, but that does not rule out severe warned storms through the overnight.

The main hazards will be wind and hail, especially later in the evening/night. The chance for a tornado is more favorable while the sun is still out near the panhandle.

Showers linger, especially for our central and eastern counties, along a front through Sunday.

All of this rain contributes to a Flash Flood Watch that is issued until Sunday afternoon. Another 1 to 2 inches is likely from the system today on top of the rain that we got yesterday.

On the backside of this system will be cooler air. This will cool temperatures on Monday and bring the chance for some snow late Sunday.

This will not amount to much and will be in very localized areas, but it does show the significant temperature drop especially out west as we start the work week. The week stays active with several more chances of rain through Wednesday. We will see more sunshine and less rain as we approach the weekend.