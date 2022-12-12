After a foggy start to the day, we will see an increase in drizzle and scattered showers through evening.

The atmosphere is moistening up as southerly winds transport the ingredients north to feed this system.

Storms will develop farther west Monday night and track to the east.

A storm or two may be stronger with quarter size hail and 60 MPH winds. There is an isolated chance a tornado may form but that is low. Portions of western Kansas are in a Slight Risk for this to occur later this evening.

Rainfall will be heaviest in any stronger storm. Most rainfall potential will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch with locally higher amounts. But, if you get under a healthier storm, rainfall potential may be closer to an inch of liquid gold.

It will be a noisy night as storms race to the east through Tuesday morning as the cold front tracks across the state.

Temps will fall from west to east and set the stage for much colder temperatures the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Snow on the backside will favor northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

An inch to 2” of snow is a possibility, but will be isolated as most of the snowfall will occur outside of the KSN viewing area.

Gusty winds from 35 to 45 MPH will be common as this system comes through the Plains. Wind gusts will be even stronger close to the Kansas/Colorado state line where gusts from 50 to 60 MPH are possible.

We will have a stiff northwesterly wind the rest of the week. While it will not be warm, with dry vegetation, fire danger will be highest in locations that do not pick up any rain as these gusty winds stick around. Highs will be primarily in the 30s and lower 40s once the front crosses our path. Get ready to dig out the heaviest coats, mittens and scarves because layering up will be warranted in this Arctic blast hovers overhead through Christmas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 100% chance of showers and storms Lo: 47. Wind S/SE 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 55 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 28 Wind: SW/W 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 34 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 35 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 34 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman