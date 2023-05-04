Clouds have taken over much of the region with warm temperatures. Moisture is streaming our direction from the south. Scattered showers and a few rumbles will keep popping in portions of central, eastern and western Kansas through evening.

Attention will focus out west this evening. Storms are developing and tracking to the east/northeast. If one can get strong enough, it would be for quarter size hail and winds to 60 MPH. Western Kansas through the southern half are in a Marginal Risk for severe storms.

Higher chances for severe weather will take place just across the state line in Oklahoma down through Texas where better moisture is available. Scattered showers and storms will be possible into the overnight here at home as this wave lifts to the north and east with the majority remaining below severe thresholds.

Overnight lows will be mild in the 40s and 50s.

Drier weather builds in for Friday. Temperatures warm significantly to the 80s over much of the state.

A complex of storms in Nebraska tomorrow might clip our northwestern counties. A storm or two may be strong.

The warming trend keeps going into the weekend as some spots will reach the low 90s on Saturday. Areas of eastern Kansas into Missouri stand better chances for storms over the weekend where a few could be severe.

Off and on storm chances will stick around the region into next week with a chance of storms Sunday and then again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

No signs of any cooldown anytime soon with highs loving the 80s all week long.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman