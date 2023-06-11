Scattered showers and thunderstorms are brewing in eastern Colorado and will track into the southwest corner of the Sunflower State this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for outside the KSN viewing area.

Storms will arrive in our region after 8 PM, impacting southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. A few showers and storms will push into northwest Kansas, but the severe threat stays south.

Storms will be strong to severe when they arrive. Strong wind and large hail will be the primary concern, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado.

Showers linger across western Kansas into the start of the workweek. A few spotty showers will try to fight into southcentral Kansas by 8 AM. Moisture will break apart by the afternoon, but rain is on the way for Monda night into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures stay mild for the start of the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Strong winds and hail will be the primary concern for storms in southwest Kansas on Monday.

A cluster of strong storms will track across western Kansas in the early morning hours on Tuesday. We could wake up to rumbles of thunder and lightning.

Spotty afternoon showers and storms linger into the workweek, with storms blooming in the afternoon during peak heating. Western Kansas will have the best chance for rainfall through the middle of the week.

Temperatures soar as we see more sunshine through the weekend. We climb into the 80s and then eventually the 90s by Friday. Sunday brings a taste of the dog days of summer, with highs reaching the mid-90s.

We stay toasty through the start of next week. Temperatures are trending well above average for the state in our 6-10 day outlook. Highs will remain steady in the mid to upper 90s for the middle of the month.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll