Air quality Friday is moderate. With a stalled boundary sitting across the state, those of us with a more easterly component to the winds are smelling more wildfire smoke that is being drawn our way.

With an unstable atmosphere and the day’s heating, spotty showers and storms have flourished especially closer to this boundary. A storm or two could produce hail and high winds.

A stronger piece of energy will arrive this evening and produce heftier thunderstorms in southeast Colorado. This evolves into a complex of heavy rain and thunder that will march east/southeast into the overnight.

Some strong to severe wind gusts could linger as this tracks through the area, with a Slight Risk in southwestern Kansas and a Marginal Risk for Wichita.

Lows tonight will be mild in the 50s and 60s.

Leftover rain is expected from south central into southeastern Kansas early Saturday morning before another round of storms develops north and west Saturday evening. The overnight complex will overwork the atmosphere in some parts of the region, in particular the Wichita Metro, keeping storms at bay until later Saturday with the incoming cold front.

Highs Saturday will be a few degrees cooler but still warm mainly in the 80s.

Storms become numerous again Saturday evening and continue into early Sunday morning.

A few storms may reach severe thresholds again Saturday evening, mainly for gusty winds and a few large hailstones. A Marginal Risk covers all except far southwest Kansas tomorrow.

Most rain should wrap up Sunday morning as the cold front sinks south. This will yank out some of the heat and humidity.

Storm chances will return to western Kansas first Monday. Highs next week look to favor the 70s and 80s, seasonable for the Sunflower State.

More disturbances will cross our path next week. We will need to watch the tracks closely. While a few strong storms are possible, the higher chances for severe weather might stay just to our south in Oklahoma and Texas Tuesday into Wednesday. Hotter temperatures will return by the end of next week with a few more 90s thrown in for good measure.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman