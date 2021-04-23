Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms tonight, summer-like weather this weekend

Little showers have lingered around our south-central counties this morning. Light rain will continue through your workday. Stronger storms are more likely around your evening commute or shortly after, during dinner. Storm development will begin when temperatures start to cool around 5. Scattered showers and storms are favoring our south-central counties where the SPC has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The biggest threats will be strong wind, lightning, and hail. An isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out. Storms will continue through the overnight and clear off by early Saturday morning. Temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend. We are in the 60s and 70s by Saturday then 70s and 80s on Monday. Tuesday is the next severe weather day. Conditions already look favorable for severe storms, but we will have more details as the storm get closer.