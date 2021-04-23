Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms tonight, summer-like weather this weekend

Storm Tracker Radar isn't too active right now but areas of showers, mist, or drizzle will be possible between this morning and into the afternoon. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. An area of low pressure moving in will spark a better chance for some storms later today.

Clouds hold strong in Central Kansas but there will be more sunny breaks to the west. Winds won't be as strong today and highs will be in the upper 50s to 60s.