Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms tonight to the north, warmer days this weekend

Light rain tracked through earlier today over northern Kansas while a mix of sunshine and clouds greeted many throughout Friday afternoon.

As a low pressure system comes together over northwestern Kansas, we will see additional scattered showers and storms develop across the state this evening.

A few isolated storms could be strong to severe, so it will be important to stay weather aware throughout tonight. Storms clear out of the region by Saturday morning.

A Marginal Risk has been outlined for today for portions of northcentral into northeastern Kansas for locations along and north of I-70. Hail up to quarter size, damaging wind gusts, as well as an isolated tornado threat will be our main concerns.

Clouds will begin to clear to the west where temperatures will be slightly cooler to start Saturday morning. Lows will be back into the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures will rebound only to the 50s and 60s Saturday afternoon as winds shift back out of the north, but still remain seasonable for this time of the year.

We will be left with some clouds behind this system as a cold front rolls through the region. Lingering moisture may spark up a shower or two across southeastern Kansas Saturday afternoon east of the Turnpike.

Clouds gradually clear northwest to southeast, and abundant sunshine returns to the state by Sunday afternoon.

We will remain in a relatively quiet pattern which will keep a dry sky in place through Monday. Temperatures will be back into the 60s and 70s for daytime highs. Winds will remain gusty on Saturday as one system exits and pick up again on Monday as another is on our doorstep. Gusts on Monday will range between 30 to 40 mph.

Our next chance for rain returns Tuesday into Wednesday as a storm system swings through, but the moisture looks limited at this time. Temperatures will dip back into the 50s midweek but look to rebound by the end of next week as dry conditions and sunshine returns.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige