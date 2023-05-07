A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a portion of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska through 8 PM this evening as a line of showers and thunderstorms tracks across the region.

Storms will continue to advance east over the next few hours. Moisture will stay along and north of the I-70 corridor.

Damaging winds from 60-70 MPH and large hail up to 2 inches in diameter will be the primary concerns with any storm that becomes severe.

The stronger potential for a tornado or two will be in northeast Kansas. Southern Kansas will miss out on most of the moisture tonight, though an isolated storm is possible in southcentral Kansas as the dryline sweeps across the region.

Southwest Kansas stays dry and warm this evening. Fire Weather Warnings are in place through 9 PM.

Temperatures tomorrow will be summer-like once again. Highs push into the 80s across the region despite our wind direction being out of the north.

Better rain chances will arrive on Monday evening in northwest Kansas. Rainfall will push east through the overnight.

Showers will develop south in southcentral Kansas early Tuesday morning. Pockets of heavy rain and a rumble of thunder will be possible.

Showers will become widespread across eastern Kansas by the afternoon on Tuesday. Storms will continue to push east through the afternoon and evening.

Any storm that develops on Tuesday will have the potential to produce all forms of severe hazards. This will be a day to pay attention to the forecast.

Our unsettled pattern continues through the rest of the week. Rain chances are in the forecast every day through the end of the weekend. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will bring off-and-on rainfall into the start of next week.

Despite the rain, temperatures stay well above average. Highs in the 80s will lead to a summer-like feel until we return to seasonal temperatures by Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 63 Wind: SW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 89 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 62 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll