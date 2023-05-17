New storm development is poised for areas of western Kansas this evening.

Storms will be isolated but one or two could be capable of 60-70 MPH winds and quarter size hail.

This wave weakens after sundown but a complex of heavy rain and thunder will track southeast out of Nebraska overnight.

This is with an approaching cold front. Lows tonight will fall from the 40s to the 50s. A few sprinkles in the early morning are possible but most stay dry.

The cold front approaching will help trigger more storms Thursday from north central Kansas back into the southwest. The activity in the southwest really takes off into heavier rainfall into the evening.

This will track east across southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma Thursday night into the first half of Friday.

Heaviest rainfall amounts will be near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Storm track will be important because the slightest shift north or south could mean feast or famine. This rain will be quite heavy at times and may lead to flash flooding, most likely in the areas outlined by the Weather Prediction Center as being under a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall.

Highs tomorrow will be warm once again mostly in the 70s and low 80s with 60s in northwest Kansas where the cold front arrives first.

Rain ends in the south Friday as cooler air takes over. Highs will dip below average and overnights this weekend will be cool. Lows in the 40s will be commonly crisp this weekend. Highs will recover to the 70s. It should be an excellent weekend to get outside for most. The humidity will be low and winds light. There is a disturbance that has been consistent with forming rain and thunder in the southwest on Sunday.

Next week temperatures will be near seasonable levels but a few 80s will get sprinkled in from time to time. More unsettled weather may make an approach by mid-week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of rain and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman