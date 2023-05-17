A pleasantly warm day on the way for Wichita as highs head for the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be a bit humid outside, however.

Storm chances will be confined to western Kansas today where a few isolated storms may reach severe levels with some wind gusts over 60 mph and hail over the size of quarters.

A Marginal Risk is in effect for areas west of US-83.

Showers and storms will fizzle out as they make eastward progress tonight, but don’t put the umbrellas away yet! A cold front will advance southward tonight and will serve as a focus for more widespread rain and storm development for Thursday.

Once these rain chances clear out, we should spend a few days more on the dry side, with highs returning above normal to the 80s by early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 79 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.