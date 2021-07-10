Storm Track 3 forecast: Storms wind down, comfortable weather ahead for Sunday

Strong to severe storms are in two parts of the state: southeast Kansas and near I-70. The activity in the southeast is tied to a cold front that continues to move away from the Wichita Metro, bringing the threat of high winds, heavy rain and large hail.

The other activity north of I-70 is tied to the upper level storm system and the cold air aloft that accompanies it. As the sun sets and we lose the heating of the day, these storms will diminish in intensity.

A severe t-storm watch officially remains in effect until 11 p.m. for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma while the watch in northeast Kansas concludes at 10 p.m.

Overnight, we’ll see storms ending southeast of Wichita and the isolated showers and storms near the I-70 corridor will diminish. Lows will drop to the 50 and 60s.

As the upper level system passes just to our east on Sunday, some wrap around showers are possible for areas east of I-135.

Temperatures will be more comfortable in the 80s and the humidity will be lower!

The break from the heat won’t last long as Summer returns for the upcoming work week. Highs climb back into the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. A few storms will move back into the region, especially by midweek.