Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stormy at times through the weekend, isolated severe storms possible

Showers and storms have developed across eastern Colorado and will continue to track to the east through this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for western Kansas until 11PM.

We can expect that activity to arrive this evening across the western half of the state.

A Slight Risk has been painted across much of western Kansas with a Marginal Risk extending eastward to the I-35 corridor. Any storm that develops could produce large hail up to 2″ in diameter as well as damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

Several disturbances will pass through our atmosphere over the coming days. As each system moves through, it will present a severe hail and wind threat for different parts of the state. Tonight, the focus is out west. These storms will cluster together and track eastward overnight.

A Slight Risk has been included for western Kansas Saturday with a Marginal Risk for an isolated storm or two to reach severe thresholds will be possible later in the day.

Showers and storms will develop by the late afternoon and early evening, begin to cluster together after sunset, and pass through the state during the overnight.

This seems to be the pattern we will deal with through the weekend and into early next week. I do not anticipate a washout of a weekend, but daily rounds of showers and storms will impact different parts of the state day to day.

Those that see more of the rain and rumbles over the next several days will pick up beneficial rainfall. Some isolated locations could pick up over 3” of rain, and lowland flood concerns will need to be monitored into next week.

As for Friday night, expect temperatures to continue to dip into the 50s through early Saturday morning.

Southerly winds return the heat to the south as temperatures climb back into the 70s and 80s once again.

Temperatures look to remain mild through the weekend and into early next week. Seasonable for this time of year are daytime highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s, and it looks like we will not stray too far from that line through the forecast period.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige