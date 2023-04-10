Yesterday’s passing boundary that brought showers to parts of western and central Kansas is still hanging around for the start of the week. Showers and storms are impacting the Kansas City area, but we expect more rain to build farther south along the passing boundary.

Temperatures climb into the 70s, with a few in southwest Kansas flirting with the 80s by the late afternoon. Sunny skies will be the case for much of the state, but those in southcentral and southeast will see showers develop this late afternoon and evening.

Spotty showers and storms will flare up along the passing boundary, mainly along and east of the turnpike. A few pockets of heavy rain will be possible with a rumble of thunder or two. A few storms will be capable of becoming severe as we enter into the warmest part of the day, so stay weather aware this evening.

This afternoon, we have the perfect setup over southcentral and southeast Kansas to see a few strong storms, which is why this region is under a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather. Large hail will be the primary concern, but we will also monitor for strong winds and cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Rain will clear out after midnight, leaving us with clear and starry stars across the region tonight. Temperatures dip into the 40s, with southerly winds returning by daybreak.

Strong southerly winds will take over on Tuesday. Winds will increase throughout the day, helping temperatures climb as we move into the middle of the week. Gusts will be strong, up to 40 MPH at times.

Fire Weather Watches and Warnings have been issued for portions of western Kansas from 11 AM to 9 PM on Tuesday. Strong winds matched with low relative humidity and warm temperatures will lead to any spark that ignites to spread quickly. Please, no burning.

Temperatures continue to surge through the middle of the week as we warm into the low 80s. Our next cold front arrives by the weekend, shoving temperatures back toward our seasonal average by Sunday.

The cold front will bring rain along with it. Moisture will move into the region on Friday night and linger into the start of Saturday. Northerly winds will bring drier air into the Sunflower State and clear skies for the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 50 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 53 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly:

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 73 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll