Temperatures are rebounding and heading closer to the century mark by mid-week. We feel plenty of humidity right now and dew points are expected to climb for the next few days which will make the heat index dangerous. Heat advisories will be needed by Wednesday where heat indices will range from 105° to 110°.

This evening we await storms coming in from eastern Colorado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect out west until 8 PM Monday. Furnas County, Nebraska, is under a similar watch until 10 PM Monday.

We will see an uptick in scattered storms out west and to the north into the early overnight.

This congeals into a complex of heavy rain and thunder that will approach the Wichita area a few hours before dawn Tuesday. Initially, storms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. Deeper into the overnight the severity will diminish as this complex drives closer to the Wichita Metro.

Storms Tuesday do not look that great as the dome of heat shuts off our chances for much of the region.

An isolated storm is possible near the Kansas/Nebraska state line once the atmosphere cools into the night.

The heat keeps building with afternoon temps Wednesday near 100°. Dew points will be in the lower 70s which will make it feel like a steam bath and make heat indices Wednesday afternoon, especially south and east, above 105°. Temps start to come down by the end of the work week due to an approaching front. Storms are most likely farther north and east Wednesday. Some may try to build back to the southwest part of our region.

Across the KSN viewing area, we will see a better chance for widespread storms Thursday into Friday due to an approaching cold front.

The weekend will not be a washout, but storms will be around at times in this unsettled pattern that carries over into the first half of next week. Temperatures will drop below average this weekend but return to the heat next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance for showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman