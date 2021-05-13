Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stormy pattern carries isolated severe risk into the weekend

Sunshiny skies with winds kicking out of the south allowed temperatures to warm this afternoon closer to seasonable levels.

Temperatures have turned the corner this afternoon as many were able to bounce back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Those heading out to Riverfront Stadium for the Wind Surge game this evening, you will be met with mild conditions at the ballpark. Lighter winds out of the south will help hold temperatures into the 60s for most of the game.

A few showers and storms will be across northwestern Kansas into southwestern Nebraska this evening as a boundary sits just off to the west. Activity will be isolated at first.

A Marginal Risk is placed over northwestern Kansas to account for a storm or two that could reach severe thresholds this evening for hail and high winds.

Activity will then track to the southeast and approach southcentral Kansas by dawn Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will kick off Friday for central and eastern Kansas.

It will be hit or miss so not everybody will be able to partake in this round.

Friday morning starts on a milder note with temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A stronger southerly flow will boost daytime highs in the 70s and 80s across the state by Friday afternoon.

New storms will develop out west by Friday evening.

Once again, a storm or two may reach severe thresholds for winds and hail.

This activity will track east and affect areas near and east of I-135 through Saturday morning.

Depending on where a boundary lines up Saturday night, another round of storms will fire.

These could also be strong to severe. With each passing wave of activity, one or two storms could quickly reach severe thresholds and be capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts as well as quarter size hail.

We are in a pattern right now where today’s storms will impact tomorrow’s storms and so on down the road as complexes of heavy rain and thunder drive across the state. Expect more scattered showers and storms Sunday through next Thursday.

Adding all these opportunities together showcases some healthy rainfall amounts for our region. Many should be able to pick up 1.5″ to more than 3″ of rain with locally higher amounts through the end of next week! Flooding could become a concern that will need to be monitored.

We will spend the weekend on the mild, seasonable side as far as temperatures are concerned. Daytime highs will climb into the 70s while the overnights dip into the 50s and 60s. Additional rain chances help to limit how warm temperatures can climb under this persistent active pattern into next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman