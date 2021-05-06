Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stormy pattern returns into the weekend, some could be strong to severe

Talk about a beautiful day in progress! Northerly winds have brought in comfortably cool temperatures with low humidity levels. Sunshine is dominating and you will want to enjoy it while it lasts before active weather returns.

Temperatures are back into the 40s and 50s overnight as clouds start to build into the region.

Daytime highs turn warmer throughout Friday afternoon. Winds return out of the south to help pull in moisture but also bring temperatures back into the 70s and 80s.

Friday morning the first wave of storms will blossom across central and eastern Kansas.

We will need to watch for hail as these storms quickly cluster together and track to the east. A storm or two may reach severe thresholds.

Then the attention will be on Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk from the Kansas/Colorado state line to the south through the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Hail and high winds will be primary.

Western Kansas stands the best chance at finding showers and storms develop throughout the afternoon and evening before dissipating overnight.

Moisture will stream back to our region, aided by a stronger southerly flow. This will make things feel muggy to start the weekend especially across central and eastern Kansas where the pull of moisture is strongest.

As more moisture becomes available Saturday, a stronger disturbance will work into the region. A Slight Risk is pinpointed for central and eastern Kansas. All forms of severe weather are possible.

While northern Kansas stands the better shot for rain, activity farther south of I-70 through central and eastern Kansas will be isolated and need to be monitored through the evening.

Another batch of rain moves into the west from Sunday night into Monday. Models still look promising for more rain next Tuesday into Wednesday, possibly affecting the home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge. Timing will be worked out the closer we get.

Temperatures will heat up over our southwestern communities beginning tomorrow. The warmth will be yanked out by Monday and it will not build back until the next of next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman