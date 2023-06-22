Showers linger in the Sunflower State this afternoon. Rainfall is still moving along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line, slowly fizzling out as they track east.

Those who saw more rainfall felt the impacts. Temperatures in southwest Kansas were about 10 degrees lower than our highs elsewhere in the state.

Temperatures fall back into the 60s overnight, with showers advancing across the region in the early morning.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather remains in place for most of western Kansas overnight, with a small sliver of far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska under a Slight Risk.

Storms will start out isolated across western Kansas after sunrise. We could wake up to rumbles of thunder across the region through the morning.

As storms track east during the afternoon, storms will become more organized and take on a more linear shape.

All forms of severe weather are possible tomorrow. The greatest risk of strong to severe storms will be to the west in the Slight Risk region, but an isolated severe storm risk will stretch farther east into Central Kansas.

Storms move into eastern Kansas by Saturday morning. Those traveling to Kansas City or Joplin for the weekend will want to stay weather aware.

Portions of northcentral Kansas are under a Marginal Risk for Saturday morning as an isolated storm or two could linger and produce strong winds and hail.

By the end of the weekend, we exit the rainy pattern that we have been stuck in. A large area of high pressure over Texas will become our dominating factor.

Temperatures soar by mid-next week as we climb into the 90s and even flirt with the triple digits. Get ready for it to start to feel like summer!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll