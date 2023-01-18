An impactful system is moving through Kansas and Nebraska today bringing all hazardous weather types including rain, heavy snow and ice. There is even a small chance for a strong thunderstorm this afternoon in areas northeast of Wichita, especially in the Flint Hills. These hazards are impacting different folks in different parts of the state through this afternoon. Here is a look at some of our snowfall totals through noon today.



Where temps are warmer in the East, we have see rain. It will not be a whopper of a storm for rain where a quarter to three tenths of an inch will be common. Freezing rain has slickened things up, mainly north of I-70 with an uptick just north of the Kansas/Nebraska state line. To the northwest, there is a sharp gradient where snow will be maximized. Snow will continue in the northwest part of our viewing area.

Some places in far northwest Kansas could see several inch snowfall totals when all is said and done.

Winter weather alerts are posited from advisory level to warning. Greatest impacts from heavy snow will be for the counties in the Winter Storm Warning. Travel will be greatly disrupted through this afternoon and not encouraged for those under the Winter Storm Warning.



Winds will be gusty too as this low pressure system deepens on its track through the Central and Northern High Plains. Gusts from 35 to 45 MPH will be possible. Drier air will shutoff chances for additional rain farther south and east, but there is a small chance for a strong thunderstorm this afternoon, mainly northeast of Wichita, especially in the Flint Hills.

Snow will continue this afternoon into this Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall to more seasonable standards the rest of the workweek.

Highs will be cool and overnights cold and well below freezing across the entire state. There are two other systems in line to cut a path through the Plains. The next is Friday night into Saturday. Moisture at this point does not look that good, but we could see rain and snow move across much of Kansas. The storm’s track still needs to be ironed out as it could dive far enough south to miss our viewing area.

The next system early next week looks more potent for rain and snow. We will need to monitor trends as we enter a new workweek.

1/18/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Hi: 57 Wind: E/NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 45 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 21 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston