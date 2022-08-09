Temperatures are gradually warming up the rest of the week before becoming even toastier this weekend. The heat dome to our west is building back our way which enables afternoon highs to return to the 90s and stay there.

Later in the week a few triple digits will be thrown in for good measure but it will not be until this weekend before that type of heat becomes widespread.

The frontal boundary has shifted farther south. Oklahoma stands a better shot for any rain today.

That said with the southeast flow and some moisture pooling out west, a random shower is also possible this evening in far western Kansas. Otherwise, the main weather story plaguing the Plains is the heat.

No other decent chances for rainfall for the rest of the work week. The weekend will be dry. We do have a front on deck early next week and this may trigger a limited moisture engagement.

Model guidance has us fairly dry through August 25 with the western half of the state in a better position to gain moisture. Even then, it looks pitiful and will only deepen our drought.

There looks to be a shift by the end of next week with our weather pattern. The heat dome significantly breaks down and Kansas will be under the influence of a trough to our east. This opens the door to much more acceptable and cooler temps with highs in the 80s. This may stick around for several days before the heat dome finds a way to build back by the end of the month.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman