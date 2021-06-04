Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stretch of summer-like temperatures

Commuters can expect a smooth drive this morning. Winds are light and temperatures are mild. Skies are dry too but we’ll have to continue to monitor the potential for some patchy fog. However, visibility has been in good shape through the overnight.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny and highs will be seasonably warm in the middle to upper 80s. There’s a small chance for a pop up shower or storm to the east in the heat of the afternoon but most of the area will stay dry.

After a nice and quiet Friday evening, lows will dip into the 60s and 50s.

Saturday offers up more of the same conditions. Warm highs in the 80s and fair skies. There’s a small chance of a shower or storm to the south and east but much of the area will stay dry again.

Changes Sunday will be more noticeable the farther east you are. More moisture will stream in in the form of clouds and a chance of rain, mainly impacting Eastern Kansas but Wichita could get clipped by a shower or storm. A chance of rain and rumbles moves into Western Kansas by the evening.

Cloud cover impacting portions of Central and Eastern Kansas will cool highs down a few degrees but most of us shouldn’t have much trouble warming into the 80s, especially to the west.

Our summer-like stretch lasts through next week with highs in the 80s to 90s. Rain chances still aren’t looking too promising but it’ll be worth keeping an eye on Storm Tracker Radar as a few showers or storms will be around at times. The threat of severe weather is low.