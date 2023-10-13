Colder air continues rushing into the Sunflower State today. Highs will be cool to even chilly in the upper 40s to low 60s.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of western Kansas until 7pm for gusts as high as 60 mph.

A Wind Advisory covers areas farther east, including Wichita, concerning gusts over 45 mph.

Lows tonight will be cold in the upper 20s to low 40s. Western Kansas winds up in the freezer by tomorrow morning.

Saturday will keep gusty winds out of the northwest but they will not be quite as intense. Highs tomorrow stay unseasonably cool in the 50s and 60s.

We stay locked in this cool pattern through the weekend and into early next week. Our next storm system will arrive around midweek next week and brings some spotty storm chances and another cold front.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 61 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 42 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 62 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.