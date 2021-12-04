Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong cold front arrives Sunday, brisk start to the upcoming work week

A few clouds have settled in across southcentral Kansas this evening while abundant sunshine remained intact across most of the Sunflower State.

These clouds will help to hold temperatures into the 40s across parts of the state overnight, while a mainly clear sky will allow temperatures to tumble into the 20s and 30s for others.

Temperatures will be warming into the second half of the weekend with daytime highs returning to the 60s Sunday as the first of several cold fronts arrives.

Winds will quickly turn back out of the north and become blustery through the afternoon and evening.

Winds gusting in excess of 40MPH will be likely in some locations.

This front will set us up for a chilly start to the upcoming week with daytime highs into the 30s and 40s Monday afternoon as we feel the impacts of the northerly wind drawing in some cold air back to the region.

A second front takes shape Tuesday. Winds will turn breezy once again out ahead of this front as it passes through the region. While some moisture will likely squeeze out of our atmosphere in the form of sprinkles to evening a few flurries Tuesday night, there is a lot of dry air to overcome and notable impacts from this quick-moving system are not likely.

We will bring back a healthy mix of sun and clouds Wednesday through the end of the week as temperatures start to climb back into the 50s.

The warmth will be brief as a third strong cold front sweeps through the region headed into the weekend.

Signals continue to point to a more organized storm system that will not only bring temperatures crashing down on the other side of the frontal boundary but could also bring some better chances for rain and snow to the Central Plains. We will continue to keep an eye on this system in the days to come as the details of its path and intensity come into closer view.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige