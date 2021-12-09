Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong cold front brings blustery winds and a chance for snow to the Sunflower State

The warmth is building today but will be cut short Friday as a strong cold front tracks across the state.

Overnight we will see an increase in cloud cover, especially north as the storm system enters the picture, with temperatures falling mainly to the 30s and 40s.

Winds will also ramp up as this system passes through, increasing gusts to 45 MPH.

Spots to the southwest will see even stronger winds as gusts may max above 50 MPH.

High Wind Watches have been issued for Friday morning into the evening across portions of the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwestern Kansas.

When it comes to moisture for Kansas, this system will be a dud as we will be dry-slotted for most of the area. With warm temps ahead of the cold front, strong winds and dry conditions, fire weather concerns are high for counties near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

A sprinkle or a light shower may try to form near and east of the Turnpike, but moisture is meager.

Right now, the snow machine is getting started over the Rocky Mountains – great for ski resorts! The mountains in Colorado are looking forward to this system and will receive several inches of snow. Denver may also end its snow deficit as the city has not seen a single snowflake at all this season. Definitely abnormal for it to go this long without a flake in the Mile High City. Northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska will be kissed by this system.

As temps fall we stand a chance for a little light snow there but any accumulation will be around a trace, if at all.

We are going into this system quite warm and any snow will melt on contact with the ground. Farther north in Nebraska, there stands a much better shot for accumulation.

Temperatures will take a wild journey Friday. The cold front will already enter the northwest where temps hover in the 30s during the day with strong northwest winds. Farther east, a race against time as any heat will be brief. However, temps hitting the upper 60s and lower 70s are likely before the crash in the afternoon to the early evening.

This system is so strong, not only will there be a snow side to it, but farther southeast from Arkansas through Kentucky and Tennessee, there will be a severe weather outbreak that includes tornadoes. That part of the country has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe storms.

The cold settles in Saturday morning with temps early in the day ranging from the teens to the 20s. I would not be shocked to see a single digit reading to the northwest. Saturday will be a chilly day in the 40s to lower 50s. While winds ease for the first half of the weekend, they will pick up Sunday. Expect plenty of sunshine as the warmth fights back to end the weekend. Temps climb early next week.

We may also see record high temperatures before the next strong cold front arrives Wednesday into Thursday. There may be a quick shot for showers before the system departs. There is some instability to work with for a brief period of time, allowing a clap of thunder before we dry out and cool the remainder of next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman