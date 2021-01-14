Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong, damaging wind gusts possible through Friday

The wind event is well underway with some locations in western Kansas already seeing gusts just shy of 70 mph this morning!

Expect a blustery next couple of days. High Wind Warnings (darker yellow shaded counties) and Wind Advisories (sand shaded counties) are in place for many and, given how dry it has been, Fire Weather Warnings are in place as well.

The fire potential will be critically high this afternoon. These strong winds are associated with a weather system that dragged a cold front through the region which starts our downward trend in temperatures.

As systems pass us by, clouds will be filtering in from time to time. Highs this afternoon are expected into the 40s and 50s.

We’ve already seen spotty areas of rain and snow this morning across the state but coverage will continue to remain limited through the rest of today.

As a system passing us by to the north dives south, it does bring northcentral and southcentral Kansas the potential to pick up on wrap around snow Friday. This event will largely favor areas east of I-135, with the highest snowfall accumulation expected into northeastern Kansas.

Minor accumulations are possible, but we lack the better moisture to see significant snowfall totals from this system clipping us by to the northeast.

From here, winds come down in intensity Friday night as we step into a cooler weekend. A system passing to the west may bring a slight chance for a rain/snow mix in western Kansas Saturday night into Sunday but significant impacts are not expected.

Daytime highs this weekend are back into the 40s and overnight lows are into the 20s. Next week looks to continue trending drier and seasonably cooler.