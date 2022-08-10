Say goodbye to the comfortable air we had in place over the past few days. A strong area of high pressure begins to build back into the state, and with comes the intense heat. This also limits any real rain chances through the end of the week.

Expect afternoon highs on Wednesday to climb back into the mid 90s for most of the state. A few could bump up toward that 100 degree mark. Thanks to high pressure, we are expecting a quiet weather day with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Humidity will also be on the lower end.

A random small shower or storm could bubble up in the peak heating hours of the afternoon, but with limited moisture this chance is super slim.

We unfortunately will miss out on most major rainfall events in the region through the rest of the week and even into next week. No major storm systems to watch for.

The main weather story will be the intense heat building back by the weekend. We can all expect to surge up toward the 100 degree mark for Saturday, Sunday and evening beyond. There are a few signs pointing to a slight cool down by the middle part of next week. This would only bring us back down to the lower to mid 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears