Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong storm chances for some followed by slight relief

Hot temperatures stick around the region for the start of the work week. Most of the state will range from the upper 80s in northwest Kansas, to the mid and upper 90s elsewhere. Winds stay strong out there today, generally out of the south 10 to 25 mph.

Humidity levels remain low to moderate. This has helped it actually feel closer to the real temperature, not 5 to 10 degrees warmer.

Another round of thunderstorms is possible for northwest Kansas starting Monday evening. A storm or two could become strong to severe with damaging wind. A few of the storms could contain hail.

Timing of these storms should be around and after sunset. Some spotty activity could linger into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

A more pronounced front will bring widespread storm chances to the state of Kansas on Tuesday. The best chance for rainy rumbles during the daytime hours will generally stay along and north of I-70.

As the broken front system slides farther south, it will help spark thunderstorms into the late afternoon and evening hours. This round will bring better chances to southwest and south central Kansas, with a few storms still lingering in north central Kansas.

Some of the storms could become severe on Tuesday evening, especially across central and southern Kansas. Hail and damaging wind continues to be the main threat with any storm that becomes strong.

The incoming front brings slightly cooler temperatures in the 80s for the middle part of the week. This will drop us closer to average for this time of year. The average high in Wichita right now is 84 degrees.

Hot air surges back into the region for the end of the week and weekend. We will have to deal with low to mid 90s likely into next week as well.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears