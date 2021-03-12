Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong storms and flood concerns linger into the weekend

After the first round of rain and storms, some across the Sunflower State were able to collect between 0.5″ and 1″ or more of rainfall. Several more rounds are expected through the weekend.

Flood Watches remain in effect through Sunday. Remember, if a road becomes flooded, turn around and find another route to your destination.

An additional 2″ to 4″ of rain with isolated higher totals remains possible for areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain.

Temperatures will not budge much overnight as the rain and the cloud cover stays in place.

Saturday a warm front starts to work northward which will bring some warmer temperatures to southern Kansas despite the clouds locked in overhead. Highs will range from the 40s to the 60s.

A stalled out front will start to move northward tonight providing a focus for additional rain chances over the next couple of days.

This activity looks to fill in to the north bringing more rounds of storms possible overnight through southcentral Kansas.

An isolated storm tonight could present a hail threat, but most storms should remain below severe thresholds.

Another severe threat continues into Saturday encompassing southwestern and southcentral Kansas. The main concerns will be with hail and damaging wind gusts as a storm system comes together west of the region. Areas south of Dodge City across the state line into the Oklahoma Panhandle will need to be monitored for an isolated tornado potential as well.

Showers and storms will develop across southcentral and southwestern Kansas Saturday morning with the focus for stronger storms by Saturday afternoon and evening.

This will start in western Kansas before moving east overnight as the severe potential diminishes through the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

Dry air moves in Sunday which will help to clear the sky of the rain and clouds for a bit throughout the morning and afternoon hours, but we are not done with the rain chances just yet.

The backside of this system will help to bring in additional rain/snow chances overnight Sunday into Monday morning before this system departs the region. Best chances for snow sit across northwestern into northcentral Kansas.

An active pattern remains in place through midweek keeping cooler temperatures and the chance for rain and storms in the picture. High temperatures do not look to make a return to spring-like levels until the end of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige