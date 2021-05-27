Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong storms exit the area this evening, dry start to the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to impact portions of southcentral Kansas as we transition into the afternoon.

These storms have been efficient at producing heavy rainfall, a bit of lightning and small hail. As continued rounds of rainfall remain possible, several flood alerts including a Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of southwestern Kansas through early Friday morning.

These storms will continue to work to the east as a cold frontal boundary meets up with this region by later into the afternoon.

Isolated strong to severe storms may try to develop southeast of the turnpike later today, but most will be in the clear across the state from severe weather concerns today. A Slight Risk has been painted for areas southeast of the Turnpike as an isolated storm could be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

A Tornado Watch has been put into place across northern Oklahoma, which includes Kay county, until 7PM as more favorable conditions for tornadoes to develop sit south of Kansas.

As this system continues to push to the southeast, drier air starts to filter in, just in time for the weekend, but the rain chances are not over just yet.

This active pattern will bring back scattered showers and storms back into the region by Sunday and the severe threat will need to be monitored in the coming days.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige