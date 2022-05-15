Sunday brings another summer-like day with spotty thunderstorm chances. We are expecting highs to eventually make it to the mid 80s in southern Kansas, but those up to the north near I-70 will enjoy a slightly cooler day into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

As we progress through the morning we will watch for storm activity to continue through parts of central and eastern Kansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1 PM for central and northeast Kansas. An extension now includes southeast Kansas in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 PM. This does not include Sedgwick County, but activity likely comes close.

Storms are moving southeast during the morning into the afternoon, posing mainly a hail threat. They will continue to tap into a rich environment in southeast Kansas through midday into the early afternoon hours. This is where we have an enhanced risk positioned. This does include Elk, Chautauqua and Greenwood counties.

We will see if any activity builds back closer to the Wichita area. It looks like most of the storms stay to our east, but we will still keep the chance in play through the afternoon. Just make sure to have a shelter plan if you find yourself outside today.

Once the cold front swings through tonight most of us fall off into the 40s and 50s. We enjoy the benefits from this front tomorrow as highs only climb to the 70s and lower 80s. This is brief as hot air is on tap for the middle of the week, before yet another large swing on the way into next weekend. Finally some cooler and spring-like air!

We do have random spotty storm chances lingering into western Kansas starting late Monday into Tuesday morning.

More spotty chances will linger midweek and then again into the weekend. Like our recent activity, none of this warrants you to cancel any outdoor plans.

5/15/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 57 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.



-Meteorologist Warren Sears