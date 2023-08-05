A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for western Kansas through 1 AM Sunday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms can be expected overnight, producing damaging winds and large hail.

Storms are already starting to push into the Sunflower State, producing strong winds and large hail. We will see storms continue to intensify in western Kansas as they track eastward.

Widespread storms will be the story as we move into the overnight, with most all of the state seeing at least some rainfall. This complex of storms will bring isolated pockets of heavy rain as it moves through the region.

The highest potential for severe weather is across southern Kansas. Heavy rain will move along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line in the early morning Sunday. We could wake up to thunder in this area as storms will stay strong overnight.

This is also the region that is under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather. Storms will be capable of wind gusts over 70 mph and hail to golf ball size.

Rainfall will try to linger into Sunday morning for portions of Southcentral Kansas, but for the most part we should see clearing skies by late morning.

Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow with highs in the 80s across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Another round of rainfall is expected tomorrow night. We are not anticipating anything severe with these showers.

An unsettled pattern unfolds for the start of the week as we see daily rainfall chances across the region. Not a washout by any means, but isolated to scattered storms will be possible in the late afternoon and overnight for the first half of the week.

Monday evening could bring a few stronger storms to western Kansas, where we have a Marginal Risk for severe weather in place.

Temperatures stay in the 80s for a stretch, but we slowly warm back toward our seasonal average in the 90s by the weekend. Rain chances also fall away by the second half of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Overcast. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: SE/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll