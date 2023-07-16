A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of the Sunflower State through 10 PM this evening. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concern as storms track south across the region over the next several hours.

A cluster of storms will move through northcentral Kansas. Heavy rain will also be a concern leading to localized flash flooding and visibility impacts on roadways.

Storms continue to march south overnight. As the sun sets and temperatures cool, the atmosphere becomes less charged and storms will not be as strong. A few rumbles of thunder will roll through the Wichita metro as we head off to sleep.

We stay warm overnight. Lows fall into the mid to upper 60s with winds remaining out of the south. Spotty showers will remain across the central portion of the state.

A spotty shower might linger for southcentral Kasnas to start off the day tomorrow, but skies will clear and dry out quickly. Temperatures quickly climb into the mid to upper 90s as southerly winds bring in the heat.

We begin to bake for the first half of the week. Temperatures flirt with the triple digits by Tuesday. Our next cold front arrives for the second half of the week, cooling us back into the 80s by the weekend and bringing the return of rain to the forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll