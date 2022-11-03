Stout southerly winds are amping up the moisture as the cold front enters the northwest. A potent storm system will travel through the area over the next 48 hours bringing strong to severe storms tonight, a healthy shot of rain farther east and a few snowflakes in the mix as it comes to a close.

Showers will fester near the front after 7 PM. We do not see this come alive until the overnight.

Storms will form out west from around Hill City, to Hays back to Dodge City and into the Oklahoma Panhandle first.

This will evolve into a line of strong to severe storms that will race eastward, moving into the Wichita area for the Friday morning rush.

Damaging winds above 60 MPH are most likely along this line. Large hail is also a possibility with an isolated tornado. The higher probabilities for a quick spin-up tornado, if one can occur, will be to the southwest.

Rainfall looks heaviest for central and eastern Kansas with rainfall amounts from 1″ to 2″ possible in spots with locally higher amounts to the east into Missouri.

Temperatures will tumble from west to east as the cold front tracks across the state Friday.

Friday night and before dawn Saturday, the back side of this system will squeeze out more moisture. Temperatures will be cooling and snow will mix in with this rain. The ground is too warm for accumulation but anybody up overnight and in the path of this will notice the shift in seasons this system brings to the Central High Plains.

Clouds clear for the weekend. Saturday will be the cooler of the two before temps warm for most of next week. There is a chance for rain showers Tuesday farther east but rainfall amounts look light. Another cold front will alter temps later in the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 64 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain/snow showers. Lo: 37 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain/snow showers.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 57 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman