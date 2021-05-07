Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong storms possible Saturday, cooler air settles in by Mother’s Day

Sunshine returned for many today. South winds helped to boost temperatures back into the 70s and 80s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms sparked up across western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandles, and some of this activity will continue into this evening.

This is where a Slight Risk for an isolated stronger storm remains possible with a damaging wind gust and larger hail threat present focused across Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma. Showers and storms will linger until 11PM with most of the activity hugging the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Temperatures tonight dip back down into the 50s as south winds help to hold lows a bit warmer overnight.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid for some across central into eastern Kansas. Out across southwestern Kansas where the air is drier, temperatures will soar into the 90s.

All eyes are still on what could play out Saturday. As a dryline and cold front set up across western Kansas and a warm front across northern Kansas, these areas become a focus for thunderstorm development late Saturday afternoon and into the overnight.

It continues to look as though the lid will remain sealed over the atmosphere Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon.

Anytime after 3PM, eyes will be on southwest and western Kansas for storm development.

Isolated showers and storms that develop initially will be capable of very large hail — larger than 2″ in diameter which is about the size of a breakfast egg — and damaging wind gusts as these storms track to the northeast into the evening. Wind profiles will become more favorable closer to the warm front across northcentral Kansas that an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be more focused closer to the I-70 corridor late afternoon and evening.

Points farther to the south, to include the Wichita area, could remain too capped throughout the day which would greatly limit storm initiation and coverage through the late afternoon hours.

This is something we will be closely monitoring, because if the cap does not hold, storms could develop farther to the south. A Slight Risk for severe weather remains highlighted for much of central into eastern Kansas Saturday. Chances for very large hail have been outlined for cities such as Hutchinson, Dodge City, Hays, Great Bend, Pratt, Salina and Wichita.

The rest of the weekend and into early next week keeps the clouds and rain chances in the picture which will help to hold temperatures cooler as well. Still eyeing the potential for a chilly, rainy afternoon/early evening Tuesday for the Wind Surge Home Opener.

Rain chances start to dwindle by midweek which will help to bring back the sunshine and pull daytime highs out of the 50s and 60s and back into the 70s and 80s by the end of the week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige