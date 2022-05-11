The cold front hovering around the state has turned around and lifted to the north as a warm front. Through early evening, new thunderstorms will develop in southwest Kansas. The atmosphere will try to unzip to the northeast.

Portions of extreme southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle have been upgraded to a Slight Risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

Larger hail and damaging winds will be of concern in any stronger storm heading into the early overnight. Activity looks to fade rather quickly before midnight.

Due to the advancement of the warm front to the north today, we all bake in the heat with elevated humidity. The cold front moves into northwest Kansas on Thursday. There will be a select few behind it which will be a milder offering compared to another day in the upper 80s and 90s.

Fire Weather Watches and Warnings are in effect once again for several counties across western Kansas Thursday. Winds gusting in excess of 40 MPH will be possible.

Our attention will be on the next batch of strong to severe thunderstorms. These will target northwest into north central Kansas after 6 PM Thursday before fizzling into the night.

Damaging winds are possible with hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is low.

Finally by Friday, the front advances farther east/southeast. Another batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms will form near and east of the Turnpike during the afternoon to the evening.

Hail and high winds are possible in any robust storm. Temperatures will come down to the 70s and 80s.

This weekend highs twitch back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. There are some indications of a complex of rain and thunder tracking through the region Saturday night before highs stay above average into next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: S/N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman